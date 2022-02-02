Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal to undergo second round of neurosurgery after training crash

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed successful neurosurgery. New tests on Tuesday then confirmed the need for a second spinal operation. Bernal's teammate Brandon Rivera is receiving treatment at the same hospital after injuring his elbow and shoulder in a separate incident while training in the same area.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:13 IST
Egan Bernal Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal will undergo a second round of neurosurgery following a serious crash during training in Colombia last week, the Bogota clinic where he was being treated said on Tuesday. The former Tour de France winner slammed into a stationary bus on the outskirts of Bogota on Monday, sustaining injuries to his spine, legs, and chest. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed successful neurosurgery.

New tests on Tuesday then confirmed the need for a second spinal operation. "After advancing in recovery ... new diagnostic imaging was carried out and it was determined, on an interdisciplinary basis, that he will be submitted to an operation at the level of the cervical spine," the hospital said in a statement.

"This intervention will favor his process of rehabilitation. We advance with the patient in all his processes of recovery, confident of a swift improvement. "We will be reporting the postoperative evolution of the athlete at the time the procedure is completed."

In a statement on social media on Jan. 29, Bernal said there was a 95% chance of him becoming a paraplegic due to the crash. Bernal's teammate Brandon Rivera is receiving treatment at the same hospital after injuring his elbow and shoulder in a separate incident while training in the same area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

