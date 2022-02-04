Left Menu

Baseball-MLB requests federal mediator to help resolve lockout -report

Players have been locked out since early December amid a labor dispute that has put the mid-February reporting date for Spring Training in jeopardy. Under MLB's request, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service would help assist with the proceedings by potentially inserting the presence of a neutral party.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 04:42 IST
Baseball-MLB requests federal mediator to help resolve lockout -report

Major League Baseball has requested immediate assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve its player lockout, ESPN reported on Thursday, citing sources. Players have been locked out since early December amid a labor dispute that has put the mid-February reporting date for Spring Training in jeopardy.

Under MLB's request, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service would help assist with the proceedings by potentially inserting the presence of a neutral party. Major League Baseball Players Association would still need to agree to the involvement of a third party.

The sides met this week but no deal has been reached on a new collective bargaining agreement. Areas of dispute include owners and players not agreeing on service time toward free agency, playoff expansion, a luxury tax and possible salary floor, and several proposed rule changes.

The sport's last labor dispute in 1994 cost baseball that year's World Series, tens of millions of dollars in revenue and the goodwill of many fans. MLB's 162-game regular season is supposed to begin on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022