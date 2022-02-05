Left Menu

PSL: Babar's 90-run knock in vain as Karachi Kings stumble to loss

2020 champions Karachi Kings suffered their fourth successive defeat as 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves to win their second match by nine runs in the 11th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 05-02-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 07:32 IST
PSL: Babar's 90-run knock in vain as Karachi Kings stumble to loss
Babar Azam in action (Photo/ PSL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

2020 champions Karachi Kings suffered their fourth successive defeat as 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves to win their second match by nine runs in the 11th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium on Friday. Chasing 174 for victory, Karachi Kings recovered from three to two to reach 77 for two in the 10th over before Zalmi pulled things back and conceded 87 runs in the last 10 overs (19 off the last over) to restrict Karachi Kings to 164 for six.

World's No.1 ranked T20I batsman faced the first and the last ball of the innings but was far from his best despite finishing at 90 not out. His 63-ball innings included 12 fours and a six. The stars of Zalmi's bowling were young pace duo of Mohammad Umar and Salman Irshad, who conceded 46 runs from their eight overs with the former capturing three wickets.

Zalmi's victory means they have joined Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on four points, while Quetta Gladiators is fifth on two points and Kings yet to get off the mark. The table is headed by defending champions Multan Sultans, who have won all their four matches. Brief Scores: Peshawar Zalmi 173/4 (Shoaib Malik 52*, Hazratullah Zazai 41; Umaid Asif 3-36); Karachi Kings 164/6 (Babar Azam 90*, Ian Cockbain 31; Mohammad Umar 3-22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022