Ukraine skater Shmuratko cleared to compete

The Ukrainians scored zero points for the mens discipline in the team competition on Friday because Shmuratko was still going through protocols, taking them out of the running for a medal.The team competition resumes Sunday with the womens short program. Then the top five nations will advance to the free skate, which begins with the men later the same day.

Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko has cleared COVID-19 protocols by returning two negative tests on consecutive days. That allows him to begin preparing for the men's individual competition that begins Tuesday.

It was one day too late for his team, though. The Ukrainians scored zero points for the men's discipline in the team competition on Friday because Shmuratko was still going through protocols, taking them out of the running for a medal.

The team competition resumes Sunday with the women's short program. Then the top five nations will advance to the free skate, which begins with the men later the same day. The event concludes with the women, pairs and dance free skates on Monday.

