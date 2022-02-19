Left Menu

Formula 1: Ferrari's 2022 car F1-75 hits track for Fiorano shakedown

After treating fans around the world to a special digital launch of their new 2022 Formula 1 car, Ferrari on Friday took the F1-75 to their home circuit of Fiorano for its first track outing.

19-02-2022
The F1-75 (Photo: Twitter/Scuderia Ferrari). Image Credit: ANI
After treating fans around the world to a special digital launch of their new 2022 Formula 1 car, Ferrari on Friday took the F1-75 to their home circuit of Fiorano for its first track outing. In foggy conditions, the Maranello-based squad completed a 15km demonstration run, with Charles Leclerc the first to drive the Scuderia's 2022 challenger before handing it over to teammate Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari became the second team to debut their new car at Fiorano this week, after Alfa Romeo took to the circuit on Tuesday with new driver Valtteri Bottas shaking down their Ferrari-powered C42. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth and seventh in the drivers' standings respectively last year, will once again make up the Ferrari's driver line-up. The Scuderia rebounded from their worst season for 40 years with a competitive campaign in 2021 that yielded third place in the constructors' championship.

The F1 cars will hit the track in anger for the first time next week in Spain, when three days of pre-season running takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. (ANI)

