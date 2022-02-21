Left Menu

Rugby-World Cup-bound trio invited to compete in Currie Cup

The three countries are in contention for a place at next year’s tournament in France and have been added to the participants in the second tier of the competition between April and June. Kenya and Zimbabwe are both playing in the last phase of African World Cup qualifiers in July while Georgia could have their qualification wrapped up next month as they look to top the Rugby Europe Championship for a second successive year.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:37 IST
Rugby-World Cup-bound trio invited to compete in Currie Cup
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Georgia, Kenya and Zimbabwe will take part in South Africa's domestic Currie Cup tournament from April, offering an opportunity for more regular competition ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, SA Rugby said on Monday. The three countries are in contention for a place at next year’s tournament in France and have been added to the participants in the second tier of the competition between April and June.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are both playing in the last phase of African World Cup qualifiers in July while Georgia could have their qualification wrapped up next month as they look to top the Rugby Europe Championship for a second successive year. In the Currie Cup First Division, the trio of international participants will join defending champions Leopards along with Griffons, South Western Districts, Boland, Eastern Province, Border and the Valke over a single round of matches, with the final scheduled in June.

South Africa’s top domestic teams are playing in the United Rugby Championship, against Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh opposition, as well as in the Currie Cup Premier Division. The Currie Cup final is scheduled for June 25, a week after the URC final. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022