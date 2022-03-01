Huge honour to become World No.1, says Daniil Medvedev

Left Menu

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has said that it is a huge honour for him to become the new world number one.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:21 IST
Daniil Medvedev becomes world number one (Photo/ Daniil Medvedev Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has said that it is a huge honour for him to become the new world number one. He also said that this accolade comes with mixed emotions after what has happened in the last week between Russia and Ukraine.

"It's a huge honour to take over this spot. I'm sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It's a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead," tweeted Medvedev. Medvedev on Monday became the 27th player to reach No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. The 26-year-old (8,615 points) passed Serbian Novak Djokovic (8,465), who has held the top spot in men's tennis for a record 361 total weeks.

Medvedev is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years, three weeks and six days, since Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004. The last time there was a new World No. 1 was more than five years ago, when Murray made it there on November 7, 2016.

Medvedev is the third Russian to achieve the feat, joining Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Guaranteed to claim the top spot when Djokovic lost on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely, Medvedev last week reached the semi-finals in Acapulco. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

