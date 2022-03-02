Djokovic parts ways with long-time coach Marian Vajda

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he has parted ways with long-time coach Marian Vajda. The pair decide to part ways after the ATP Finals in Turi, stated an official statement on Djokovic's website.

"Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career. Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team, he will always be family and I can't thank him enough for all he has done," Djokovic stated in an official statement. Vajda helped Djokovic throughout his career and the duo saw the Serbian winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

"During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today. I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved. I remain his biggest support on and off the court and look forward to new challenges," said Vajda. Djokovic has lost his world number one ranking to Russian Daniil Medvedev after suffering a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat against Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai Tennis Championships quarterfinals.

Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open this year after being deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

