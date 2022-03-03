Left Menu

Railways-J-K match becomes 5000th game of Ranji Trophy, landmark moment for tournament

A landmark moment in the history of Ranji Trophy came on Thursday as Railways and Jammu and Kashmir stepped out to the field to play the 5000th game of the tournament.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-03-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:28 IST
Railways-J-K match becomes 5000th game of Ranji Trophy, landmark moment for tournament
New milestone in history of Ranji Trophy (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark moment in the history of Ranji Trophy came on Thursday as Railways and Jammu and Kashmir stepped out to the field to play the 5000th game of the tournament. Railways and Jammu and Kashmir are locking horns in an Elite Group C encounter here at the Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground, Chennai.

Ranji Trophy returned after a hiatus of two years, and the tournament began on February 17 this year. It was scheduled to begin in January this year, but it had to be postponed because of the rising COVID-19 cases. Ranji Trophy is a domestic first-class tournament played in India between multiple teams representing regional and state cricket associations.

The competition is named after the first Indian cricketer who played international cricket, Ranjitsinhji, also known as 'Ranji'. Ranji Trophy was launched following in July 1934 and the first set of matches took place in 1934-35.

The first match of the competition was held on November 4, 1934 between Madras and Mysore at the Chepauk ground in Madras. In the history of the tournament, Mumbai has won it for the most number of times (41) including 15 back-to-back wins from 1958-59 to 1972-73. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022