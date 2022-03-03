Left Menu

Soccer-Lawmaker Crouch confident independent regulator of English game will become legislation

Recommendations from a Fan-Led Review of English soccer, including the establishment of an independent regulator, are likely to become government legislation this year, according to former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:12 IST
Recommendations from a Fan-Led Review of English soccer, including the establishment of an independent regulator, are likely to become government legislation this year, according to former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch. Conservative lawmaker Crouch published her review last November, which was comprised of 47 recommendations, including greater fan engagement in decision-making processes and for a 'transfer tax' to be paid to lower league clubs.

The most contentious recommendation of the review, initiated by the proposed breakaway European Super League last year which involved six English clubs, is the formation of a regulator to monitor the finances of clubs. "I'm optimistic. Let's put it that way. The immediate response from government was that they agreed with the primary recommendation which was the independent regulator, and I know that there are officials at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport who are working away on these recommendations," Crouch said at the FT Business of Football Summit.

"We're expecting a response to the review in the next month or so. And I would anticipate legislation in the forthcoming Queen's speech, and if the legislation is not in the Queen's speech, I'd be very disappointed that it wasn't." Crouch said the English Football League had come out "very actively and positively" about the need for an independent regulator, although the Premier League clubs had misgivings.

"We should be celebrating the Premier League and the growth of the Premier League, I think they've done an incredible job," she said. "Nothing in my review actually threatens that, if anything it strengthens it because you have the ability to have good corporate governance and more fans involved in decisions.

"I think investors looking to get involved in English football would have more confidence." Pointing to the current plight of former English champions Derby County, currently in administration, Crouch said there was an urgency to adopting the recommendations of the review.

"There is still this underlying kind of fear around the financial sustainability of football," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

