Soccer-Ukraine request postponement of playoff against Scotland
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:59 IST
Ukraine's Football Assocation have asked FIFA and UEFA to postpone their World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The winner of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow, is due to face Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.
