Soccer-Ukraine request postponement of playoff against Scotland

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:59 IST
Soccer-Ukraine request postponement of playoff against Scotland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine's Football Assocation have asked FIFA and UEFA to postpone their World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The winner of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow, is due to face Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

