India vs SL 1st Test: Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33 Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29 Hanuma Vihari batting 30 Virat Kohli batting 15 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For 2 wickets in 26 Overs) 109 Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-1-21-0, Vishwa Fernando 5-0-35-0, Lahiru Kumara 6-1-29-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 7-0-19-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0.

