Alexander Zverev placed on probation, further violations can land eight-week suspension

Tennis player Alexander Zverev has been placed on probation after his outburst in Acapulco, Mexico, where the player was withdrawn from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct. "The ATP's Senior Vice President of Rules and Competition, Miro Bratoev, has completed his review of Alexander Zverev's conduct and the review determined that Zverev committed aggravated behaviour under the Player Major Offense section of ATP Rules," stated an official ATP release.

Zverev had argued with the umpire after the decisive tie-break in the doubles match at Mexican Open as he and Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. The 24-year-old struck the umpire's chair several times with his racquet and came dangerously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani. As a result, Zverev has been issued an additional fine of USD 25,000 and a suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event. However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending February 22, 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further code violation that results in a fine for: Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match and verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site.

If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted. Zverev already received a total of USD 40,000 in on-site fines for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct in Acapulco. He also forfeited full prize money of USD 31,570 (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP Rankings points from the event.

Per ATP Rules, Player Major Offense determinations are made solely by ATP's Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, and independently of ATP Management and Board. Zverev has until Friday 11 March to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)