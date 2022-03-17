Rugby-Italy bring in Capuozzo, Fuser for Six Nations clash with Wales

Italy have made two changes to their starting XI for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff, with coach Kieran Crowley handing fullback Ange Capuozzo his first start and bringing in lock Marco Fuser.

Edoardo Padovani moves to right wing after starting as fullback in the 33-22 defeat by Scotland in Rome last Saturday, while Capuozzo was rewarded with his first start after scoring two tries on his debut off the bench against the Scots. Defending champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France in their last match and Crowley warned his players that their opponents would be desperate to bounce back.

"We will face a team that has recovered important players and who will want to react," Crowley said. "We want to close the tournament in the best possible way by confirming the game shown in several moments of the match against Scotland." Fuser makes his first start since Italy played Uruguay in the Autumn Nations Series in November, while Braam Steyn is set to win his 50th cap after being named among the replacements.

Steyn was dropped for the Scotland game after Italy's 57-6 hammering by Ireland on Feb. 27. Italy are bottom of the standings after losing all four of their games so far and are looking to avoid a 37th consecutive defeat in the competition.

Italy team: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi , 9-Callum Braley, 8-Toa Halafihi, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Giovanni Pettinelli, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Cherif Traore, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-David Sisi, 20-Niccolo Cannone, 21-Braam Steyn, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Marco Zanon

