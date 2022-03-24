Cricket-Australia set Pakistan 351-run target to win deciding Lahore test

Australia declared their second innings closed on 227-3 on Thursday to set Pakistan a target of 351 to win the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

Opener Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104 as Australia declared in the final session of the fourth day at the Gaddafi Stadium. The opening two tests of the series were drawn.

