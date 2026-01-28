Security Breach Averted: Arrest Outside Patna Civil Court

A potential security threat was neutralized at the Patna Civil Court on Wednesday when local police arrested a man carrying a pistol. The individual, identified as Piyush Kumar from Vaishali district, was detained during a routine security check at the court's main gate.

Speaking to the media, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma confirmed the arrest and noted that during a preliminary interrogation, Kumar indicated he was not alone. His associate, who managed to escape, is currently the subject of an active police search.

The precise motive behind Kumar's attempt to enter the court with a weapon remains unknown, pending further interrogation, according to the SSP. Police efforts are ongoing to apprehend Kumar's associate and fully uncover the intentions behind this breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)