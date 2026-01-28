Renewed Hope for Peace: Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are set to resume crucial negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, with talks scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 1. The Kremlin, through Russia's Interfax news agency, confirmed this development on Wednesday.

The trilateral dialogue seeks to build on initial discussions held at the same location last weekend. As the conflict enters its fourth year, there is renewed focus on achieving a peaceful resolution.

The continuation of these high-stakes talks indicates the international effort to broker peace involving key global powers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)