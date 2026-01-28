Left Menu

Siddaramaiah and Family Get Clean Chit in MUDA Land Allotment Case

A Special Court has accepted a closure report clearing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others in the MUDA land allotment case. The investigation against other accused will continue. Allegations against Siddaramaiah's family involved land allocations under a controversial MUDA scheme.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family have been cleared by a Special Court in a contentious land allotment case involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court accepted a closure report filed by the Lokayukta police, thus providing relief to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and landowner J Devaraj.

The court confirmed that while the allegations against Siddaramaiah's family were unproven due to lack of evidence, investigations against other accused parties would persist. The petition, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, challenged the "B Report" submitted by the Lokayukta police, but the court ruled to continue the inquiry regarding other suspects.

Despite the court's acceptance of the closure report, it underscored that the proceedings were ongoing for other accused individuals, with further hearings set for February 9. The accusations centered on land allocations that were allegedly influenced by Siddaramaiah's political leverage, allotting plots to his wife under a contentious compensation scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

