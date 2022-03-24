Left Menu

Indian EdTech firm BYJU'S announced as official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

BYJU'S, an Indian EdTech company, has been announced as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:12 IST
FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo: Twitter/FIFA Media). Image Credit: ANI
BYJU'S, an Indian EdTech company, has been announced as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world.

It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan. BYJU'S is now the first Indian firm to be associated with the World Cup.

"FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We're delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world," said Kay Madati, FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer in a statement. "We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU'S educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament."

Byju Raveendran, BYJU'S founder and CEO, said: "We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU'S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership." The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022. (ANI)

