Hitaashee Bakshi wins sixth leg of WPGT with stunning 12-under total

Hitaashee Bakshi became the second player to win multiple titles this season as she claimed the sixth leg of the 2022 Women's Pro Golf Tour here at the Golden Greens Golf and Resorts Limited. Following up on her brilliant second round 65, Hitaashee added a solid 3-under 69 to emerge a comfortable winner. Hitaashee's sister, Jahanvi produced the best round of the final day with a bogey-free 6-under 66 that included three successive birdies at the end to claim the runner-up position.

Hitaashee, who also won the third leg of the Tour, aggregated 12-under 204, the lowest winning total this year. Jahanvi was second at 8-under 208. Jahanvi was the top pro in the second leg but was overall second to amateur Sneha Singh. While the Bakshi sisters finished 1-2, Gaurika Bishnoi, who set the trend for low scoring this week with 65 on the first day, faltered in the final round with a 74 that included three closing bogeys. She was third at 6-under 210, in a tournament where seven players finished under par and another two players were par for the week. That meant the Top-10 were par or better for the week, setting a very good standard.

Hitaashee, who led Gaurika by one shot after two rounds, birdied third and fifth, while Gaurika bogeyed second, birdied fifth but then dropped shots on the sixth, seventh and eighth to fall way behind. On the back nine, Hitaashee birdied 11th, 15th and 17th but dropped shots on 14th and 17th. However, that was more than enough as Gaurika, despite one birdie and no bogeys on the back nine, was unable to make up lost ground. Jahanvi, who was seven shots behind her sister Hitaashee after two rounds, was left four behind despite the 66.

Amateur Heena Kang (70), who finished as the best amateur, Ridhima Dilawari (68) and Pranavi Urs (71) were tied for fourth at 3-under 213. Afshan Fatima (69) was seventh, while Neha Tripathi (73), with an eagle and a double bogey, was eighth. Shweta Mansingh (71) and Durga Nittur (76) were Tied-ninth at even-par 216.

Pranavi Urs continued to stay on top of the Hero Order of Merit but now Hitaashee is less than Rs. 26,000 behind her. Both have played all six events this season and won twice each. Jahanvi Bakshi is third, while Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari are fourth and fifth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)