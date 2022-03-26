Tvesa, Amandeep make cut at Joburg Ladies Open golf

India's Tvesa Malik went one shot better than her first round with an even par 73 at the Joburg Ladies Open here.

Alongside Amandeep Drall, Tvesa was one of the only two Indians to make the cut as she was 1-over 147 and in tied 16th place.

Amandeep (78-73) fought back well after a disappointing first round. Amandeep, a multiple winner on the domestic Tour in India, was tied 48th.

The other Indians in the field -- Vani Kapoor (76-78), Diksha Dagar (79-77) and Siddhi Kapoor (84-78) -- missed the cut, which fell at 7-over.

Tvesa had one birdie and one bogey on either side of the course.

Maria Hernandez and LET rookie Linn Grant are tied at the top heading into the final day at the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club. Overnight leader Hernandez produced a steadier second round, with three birdies and two bogeys enough to come home in 72 (-1) and keep her name at the top of the leader board heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Grant recovered admirably from a bogey and double bogey on the third and fourth, respectively, to pull herself back up the leader board throughout the day, having birdied the first.

The calm conditions earlier in the day also helped as she bounced back with an eagle on the fifth, and she picked up shots on every par-five in her round, as well as the par-three 14th.

Alice Hewson and Kim Metraux were hot on the heels of the leading duo heading into the final 18 holes, as the English star picked up four shots on the front nine, before a solitary bogey on the 10th saw her finish three shots behind.

