Left Menu

Soccer-Germany stretch winning run under Flick with 2-0 victory over Israel

Israel missed their own chance to cut the deficit when Germany's Kevin Trapp saved Yonathan Cohen's stoppage-time spot kick. Flick, who took over after last year's European Championship, continued his winning start, with his team focusing on peaking during the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Reuters | Sinsheim | Updated: 27-03-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 03:26 IST
Soccer-Germany stretch winning run under Flick with 2-0 victory over Israel
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany eased past Israel 2-0 in their friendly international on Saturday, scoring twice in the first half with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, to make it eight wins in eight matches under coach Hansi Flick. The Germans, who next face Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday, were missing several players including Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, and got off to a slow start.

They had little trouble reaching their opponents' box but struggled with the last pass. The hosts' first good chance came on the half-hour mark with Israel keeper Ofir Marciano palming a low Havertz shot wide.

Marciano denied the attacking midfielder again in the 36th, blocking another effort from close range, but the keeper was beaten by Havertz's glancing header from the resulting corner. Germany went into the break with a two-goal cushion when Havertz's Chelsea team mate Werner flicked in an Ilkay Gundogan free kick in first-half stoppage time.

A number of substitutions in the second half took much of the pace out of the game and Thomas Mueller missed a chance to score when his 89th-minute penalty hit the woodwork. Israel missed their own chance to cut the deficit when Germany's Kevin Trapp saved Yonathan Cohen's stoppage-time spot kick.

Flick, who took over after last year's European Championship, continued his winning start, with his team focusing on peaking during the World Cup in Qatar in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022