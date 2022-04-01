Left Menu

SAI's Shilaroo centre to host long training camp for junior athletes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 11:45 IST
SAI's Shilaroo centre to host long training camp for junior athletes
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India's Shilaroo centre in Himachal Pradesh is set to host 72 days of high altitude training camp for junior athletes of its various National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) situated across the country.

The camp will host 27 elite junior middle and long distance runners, a SAI statement said.

Besides, 11 coaches and support staff will be part of the camp, scheduled to begin on April 4 and conclude on June 14. SAI's Shilaroo centre, commonly known as the High Altitude Training Centre (HATC), is located at an altitude of 8000 feet and is about 52 km from Shimla.

It is surrounded by the Narkanda and Hatu peaks of the Himalayan ranges and is spread over 78 acres of land.

The main aim of the centre is to help players get acclimatised to training in high altitude conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022