Olympian Vivek Singh HA, Army Boys Sports Company qualify for final of Sub Junior Men Academy National C'ships

Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy and Army Boys Sports Company on Thursday qualified for the final of the ongoing second Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 following commendable victories in their respective semi-final games here in Ghumanhera, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:03 IST
Teams in action on Day 8 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
While both teams relied on their defensive strengths in this fixture, it was Anand Kumar Yadav's 11th-minute strike that created the difference between the two sides. In the second semi-final of the day, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to register a thrilling 3-1 win over Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the shootout after the game was locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

While both teams relied on their defensive strengths in this fixture, it was Anand Kumar Yadav's 11th-minute strike that created the difference between the two sides. In the second semi-final of the day, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to register a thrilling 3-1 win over Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the shootout after the game was locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

Arsh Ali (29') and Daya Ram (55') were on the scoreboard for Army Boys Sports Company while Jasmeet Singh (30') and Mandeep Singh (38') netted one goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Harpal, Nitesh Sharma and Ankush converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall in the shootout to help his team reach the summit clash. The final day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 will be held on Friday. (ANI)

