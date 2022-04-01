Left Menu

KKR shot out Punjab Kings for 137

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:29 IST
KKR shot out Punjab Kings for 137
Pacer Umesh Yadav led the pace attack with a four-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Punjab Kings for a paltry 137 in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Yadav took the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in his very first over and KKR never looked back as Tim Southee supported at the other end with 2/36.

PBKS wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa was their top-scorer with a nine-ball 31.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 137 all out in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23, Tim Southee 2/36).

