Soccer-England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday. The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing against against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, England playing Iran and Senegal taking on the Netherlands.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 05:26 IST
England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday.

The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing against against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, England playing Iran and Senegal taking on the Netherlands. The United States will also play the winner of a playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. France's title defence gets underway at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 22 against the winners of the playoff between the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Peru.

Tournament favorites Brazil will begin their quest for a sixth World Cup championship in the formidable Group G when they battle Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium. The final match of the Group Stage features Ghana taking on Uruguay on Dec. 2 before the Round of 16 begins the next day, all leading up to the Dec. 18 final.

This year marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and it has been pushed to later in the year than is typical to avoid the region's punishing summer heat. A full schedule can be found here https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/6a616c6cf19bc57a/original/FWC-2022-Match-Schedule.pdf.

