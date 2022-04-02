Left Menu

Top-4 finish for RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy at Sub-Junior National Championship

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy secured a fourth-place finish at Hockey India's Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 on Friday.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:06 IST
Top-4 finish for RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy at Sub-Junior National Championship
RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy after finishing fourth in Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy secured a fourth-place finish at Hockey India's Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 on Friday. RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy played an inspiring brand of hockey and scored a whopping 32 goals across five matches, entering the knockouts after wins against Citizen Hockey XI (19-0) and Cheema Hockey Academy (5-1).

With 14 goals to his name, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy's Gursewak Singh finished as the tournament's top scorer and was also named the best player of the tournament. In the quarterfinals, the team defeated Naval Tata Hockey Academy 3-0, before narrowly missing out on a place in the final after a penalty shootout loss against Army Boys Sports Company.

The team went down to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy by a margin of 5-3 in the bronze medal match, in what was its second participation at a national-level tournament. The competition featured 24 teams from across India, featuring the best talent in the country at the sub-junior level.

Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy, said, "It was an enriching and learning experience for our team as this was their second national-level tournament, where they finished fourth out of 24 of the best sides in India. We hope to build upon and learn from this experience, and continue putting in sincere efforts for future tournaments and the development of our players." RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy was represented by an 18-member squad with its mission to inspire children to play hockey to enable their wholistic wellbeing and restore Punjab's legacy in the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022