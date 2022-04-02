Cycling-Colbrelli fitted with ICD after Volta a Catalunya collapse

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli, who required emergency treatment after collapsing at the Volta a Catalunya last month, has been fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator (ICD) implant, his Bahrain Victorious team said on Saturday. Colbrelli was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews at the end of the opening stage of the race in Spain and fell to the ground. He needed defibrillation and was later diagnosed with an "unstable cardiac arrhythmia".

The 31-year-old was treated in Spain before being moved to Italy, where he underwent an operation to fit the ICD following a cardiovascular evaluation, his team said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/sonny-colbrelli-discharged-from-hospital-after-successful-operation. In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic for 22 years, which came a month after he claimed the European road race title.

