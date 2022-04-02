Left Menu

Bangladesh 298 all out, South Africa leads by 75 in 1st test

PTI | Durban | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:58 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 298 in its first innings despite opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 137, giving the Proteas a clear lead in the opening test on Saturday.

South Africa took that advantage to 75 runs on the third day by reaching 6-0 in its second innings by stumps, which was forced by bad light and then rain.

South Africa made 367 in its first innings after being put in to bat at Kingsmead in Durban.

Bangladesh was 98-4 overnight in reply and slumped to 101-5 in the third over of the day when nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed fell for 1.

But Mahmudul celebrated his first test century in the afternoon session and eventually hit 15 fours and two sixes before he was the last man out.

He was pivotal to Bangladesh's score, sharing an 82-run stand with Litton Das (41) for the sixth wicket and then a partnership of 51 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) for the eighth wicket.

Mahmudul cleverly shepherded the tailenders and 197 of Bangladesh's runs came from the last five wickets.

Debutant Lizaad Williams collected his first test wickets to finish with 3-54 for South Africa. His haul included the wicket of Mahmudul, who was finally beaten when he edged to Simon Harmer at slip to end the Bangladesh innings.

Despite Mahmudul's knock, South Africa had clear control of the match by way of a 69-run first-innings lead.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar (3 not out) and Sarel Erwee (3 not out) extended that lead by six runs and avoided any late blows as the light faded in Durban.

