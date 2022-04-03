Golf-Woods undecided on competing at Masters
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:23 IST
Tiger Woods will make a "game-time decision" on competing at next week's Masters, the five-times champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021.
"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," Woods said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Augusta
- Woods
- Tiger Woods
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woods arrives at Augusta National as Masters talk mounts
Golf-Woods to play Tuesday practice round at Augusta National-report
Rain slows Augusta Women''s Amateur as no one left under par
Avani makes cut at Augusta Women’s Amateur event
Golf-Woods heads to Augusta but still undecided on competing at Masters