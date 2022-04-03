Hockey Haryana wins HI Junior Women National Championship 2022

Hockey Haryana emerged as the Champions of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 after defeating Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the Final of the tournament being held here at Kakinada Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Sakshi Rana (4', 60') scored a brace, while Kanika Siwach (45') scored the other goal for Hockey Haryana. Speaking about his team's victory, Hockey Haryana's Coach Azad Singh Malik said, "We are very happy that we have won the competition, especially because we have won it for the second consecutive time. We defeated Hockey Jharkhand in the Final of this tournament last time as well, however, this time we have won by a bigger margin."

Azad Singh Malik further added, "The players in the team carried out short passes very well throughout the tournament which was the best aspect of the team's performance throughout the competition. This tournament holds high value for the players because if they do well here, then they can move up the ranks in their career." Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-0 to clinch the third position in the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022. Nikita Toppo (31', 41') scored a brace, while Munmuni Das (47') and Sumi Mundari (50') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha. (ANI)

