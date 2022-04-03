Sports News Roundup: Osaka falls short in Miami but finds comfort in loss; Healy fires Australia to thumping World Cup win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Ethiopia's Gelmisa wins Paris marathon, Kenyan Jeptum sets course record in women's race

Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa produced a burst of speed in the final stretch to claim the biggest title of his career with victory in the Paris marathon in cold conditions on Sunday. Gelmisa covered the 42.195 kilometres in two hours five minutes and seven seconds - 14 seconds outside his personal best - as he finished ahead of 2021 Chicago marathon winner and compatriot Seifu Tura.

Soccer-Ricketts to redevelop Stamford Bridge, reject Super League if Chelsea bid successful

The Ricketts family have outlined a list of commitments if they win the bid to buy Chelsea, saying they would never allow the Premier League club to participate in a European Super League while also exploring the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge. The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy the London club but came under pressure from the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) who said 77% of its members do not support their bid.

Golf-Woods heads to Augusta but still undecided on competing at Masters

Tiger Woods will make a "game-time decision" on competing at next week's Masters, the five-times champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021. Woods said six weeks ago that he had a "long way to go" in his recovery but speculation mounted with each passing day that his return could come at the April 7-10 Masters as he refrained from removing his name from the field of competitors.

Cricket-Healy fires Australia to thumping World Cup win

Opener Alyssa Healy smashed a record 170 as Australia routed England by 71 runs to claim their seventh Women's World Cup win in Christchurch on Sunday. Healy's belligerent 138-ball innings, the highest total in a World Cup final, helped Australia set a mammoth victory target of 357 at Hagley Oval which proved beyond the defending champions despite a fighting century by Nat Sciver.

Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final, completes 'Sunshine Double'

Poland's Iga Swiatek will take over the world number one ranking in style as she kept her remarkable winning run intact with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final on Saturday. The Polish second seed, who will take over the world number one ranking next week, did not drop a set in Miami and has now won 17 consecutive matches dating back to her championship run at the Qatar Open in February.

Tennis-Osaka falls short in Miami but finds comfort in loss

Naomi Osaka was certainly disappointed on Saturday after falling in straight sets to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final, but the four-time Grand Slam champion said she may leave Florida with something more valuable than the winner's trophy. Osaka only dropped one set en route to the final, where her impressive run came to an abrupt end as she fell 6-4 6-0, but the 24-year-old Japanese player said she learned a valuable lesson while falling short.

NBA roundup: Hawks top Nets despite Kevin Durant's 55 points

Trae Young scored 36 points -- nine in the final minute -- to help the Atlanta Hawks offset a career-high 55-point night from Kevin Durant and hang on to beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday. After Brooklyn cut Atlanta's lead to 111-108 on a Durant dunk with 1:25 remaining, Young scored on a floater and 3-pointer to push the lead back to eight points with 23.5 seconds left. The Hawks were 6-for-6 at the line in the final minute, four by Young, to put the game away.

Soccer-Australian leagues sign deal to combat online abuse

Football clubs in Australia will use artificial intelligence to combat online abuse after the A-Leagues and Professional Footballers Australia signed a partnership with safeguarding platform GoBubble. Under the initiative, all social media channels across the entire league including those belonging to individual players will be shielded from offensive language using GoBubble's technology.

Motor racing-Mercedes will reel in rivals this season, says F1's Smedley

Ferrari have cracked the code to set the pace in the new era of Formula One regulations but fans can expect the struggling Mercedes team to eventually find the right setup to compete this season, F1's Technical Consultant Rob Smedley told Reuters. Ferrari, who have not won a title in over a decade, lead both the drivers and constructors standings after impressing in the first two races of the season.

Soccer-Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive. Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea with Christian Eriksen among the scorers and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford.

