We need to find ways to come stronger, says Jadeja as he defends Ruturaj's poor show

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja wants his team to find ways to come back stronger even as he defended opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form after his team's third successive defeat in the IPL.

After having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supergiants in the first two games, CSK on Sunday suffered a 54-run loss to Punjab Kings.

''I think we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and didn't find momentum from ball one. We need to find a way to come back stronger,'' Jadeja said after the match.

Asked if he has concerns about Ruturaj Gaikwad's form, the skipper said: ''No, we need to give him [Gaikwad] confidence as we all know he's a very good player. I'm sure he will come good.'' He also praised Shivam Dube, who has now scored back-to-back fifties.

''Dube has been batting well and I think keeping him in a good frame of mind is the key. We will try our best to work hard and come back stronger.'' I had no advice for Liam Livingstone, said Agarwal ------------------------------------------------- An ecstatic Mayank Agarwal was all praise for his teammates after a clinical show.

''I said nothing to Livingstone. Everyone holds their breath when he's batting,'' Agarwal said. He also lavished praise on Vaibhav Arora who got two wickets for 21 runs.

''Vaibhav was with us a couple of years back and we saw the talent. KKR picked him up, but we wanted him because he's something different.'' Agarwal attributed Anil Kumble's eye for talent in finding Jitesh Sharma. ''With Jitesh, Anil bhai had seen him at Mumbai Indians. He has great intent and he's a fantastic keeper. The standout thing about him is his attitude. We will definitely look to play hard, positive cricket. We have to be emotionally intelligent if it doesn't come off,'' he said.

I play my own way, says Livingstone ----------------------------------------- Punjab Kings' costliest buy Liam Livingstone was happy with his 32-ball-60 and said that he has his own way of playing.

''I've been swinging hard, so nice to get it off the middle today. But it was all about the seamers. I play my own way and I struggled a bit with Rajasthan as well. Hopefully, this will bring some confidence.'' About his wickets, Livingstone said: ''Bowling is something I really enjoy and I keep practicing. Hopefully, I'll come more and more into the game. I also bat in the nets with Odean Smith,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)