Rayan Kukreja, Arjun Kanoi win in Junior and Young Rider Show Jumping Category of Regional Equestrian League

Rayan Kukreja and Arjun Kanoi won Junior and Young Riders category show jumping competitions respectively in the Regional Equestrian League being held at Amateur Riders' Club here at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Rayan Kukreja secured top position in the Junior category of show jumping while riding on his horse Mufasa as he finished his jumps in 57.1 seconds with four penalties. Zrey Dodhy secured second and third place while riding on two different horses and finished his jumps in 60.32 and 62.72 seconds with twelve penalties in each round. Zrey rode with Winston in the first round and with Visionist in the second.

In the Young Rider category of show jumping, Arjun Kanoi secured both first and second place while riding on two occasions with his horses' Divinity and Quality. Arjun finished his jumping rounds in 57.53 and 63.86 seconds without any penalties. Freya Deshmane secured third place while riding with her horse Conquest and finished her rounds in 56.03 seconds with sixteen penalties. (ANI)

