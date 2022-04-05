Left Menu

Horse racing-New York suspends Baffert, citing Kentucky ban

Famed trainer Bob Baffert was banned by the New York State Gaming Commission on Monday through at least July 2 after his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-04-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 02:35 IST
Famed trainer Bob Baffert was banned by the New York State Gaming Commission on Monday through at least July 2 after his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Racing stewards in February nullified colt Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and handed the trainer a 90-day ban.

Baffert's request for a stay of the suspension was denied last month and a Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled against his motion for emergency relief last week. The trainer has sought to draw a distinction between injectable betamethasone and betamethasone that is absorbed through an ointment, which is how he believes the drug entered Medina Spirit's system.

A spokesman for Baffert did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York commission said its ban was the result of reciprocity that honours out-of-state suspensions.

The move will prevent Baffert entering horses at any track in the state and stop him competing in the Belmont Stakes, the final race in the prestigious Triple Crown series, in June.

