Italy Urges Olympic Spirit in Paralympic Participation Controversy

Italy has issued a strong appeal to the International Paralympic Committee to reverse its decision allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete with their national flags and anthems at the upcoming Paralympic Games.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi underscored their objection by referencing Russia's actions in Ukraine, considering them a violation of Olympic values. They aligned with 33 nations and the European Commission in denouncing the IPC's decision as contrary to the Olympic spirit.

Despite the Italian stance, Russian and Belarusian paralympians have won the right to participate as independent athletes without national symbols, following a CAS ruling. However, a broader consensus among international federations maintains a ban on such athletes as tensions persist in the sporting and diplomatic arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)