Golf-DeChambeau overrides doctors' advice to play Masters

Bryson DeChambeau said on Monday that he "can't go all-out" and was around 80% healthy as he continues to recover from hand and hip injuries but will put the advice of doctors to one side and tee it up at this week's Masters anyway. The American fractured the hamate bone in his left hand and tore the labrum in his left hip when he slipped on freshly wiped marble floors while playing table tennis, forcing him to withdraw from February's Saudi International.

Tennis-New number one Swiatek says she cried for 40 minutes after Barty's retirement

World number one Iga Swiatek said she cried for 40 minutes after learning of three-times Grand Slam champion Ash Barty's shock retirement from tennis last month. Swiatek took over the top ranking on Monday after Australian Barty decided to call time on her career at the age of 25.

Golf-Cantlay staying on his toes at Augusta in latest Masters bid

Tour Championship winner Patrick Cantlay expects Augusta National to keep him on his toes as he renews his quest for a maiden major title at the Masters this week. The American missed the cut at Augusta in 2021 but has three PGA Tour wins to his name since, including the Tour Championship in September before earning PGA Tour Player of the Year honours.

Exclusive-Tennis-ATP warns of stricter action for misconduct

Tennis officials will dish out stricter punishments for on-court misconduct, the ATP warned players in an internal note on Monday as the men's governing body also simultaneously reviews its guidelines to clamp down on repeat offenders. Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios was fined $60,000 for a series of angry outbursts at the Indian Wells and Miami Open events, with many observers saying he should have been disqualified.

Soccer-Arsenal top-four hopes suffer blow with 3-0 defeat at Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.

Soccer-Qatar will host a World Cup but not as we know it

November's World Cup in Qatar will be unlike any other finals that have previously taken place and the logistical challenges facing organisers, from providing enough accommodation to dealing with unruly fans, will only intensify. The Gulf state will host the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first in a Muslim state, and no other tournament has ever been held in the northern hemisphere winter.

Desperate Lakers must catch fire against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers remain in desperation mode as they inch closer to being eliminated from play-in berth consideration. The Lakers have lost six straight contests and 19 of their past 24 as they enter Tuesday night's must-win road game against the NBA-best Phoenix Suns (62-16).

Former Dodgers great Tommy Davis dies at 83

Two-time National League batting champion and two-time All-Star Tommy Davis has died at 83. In announcing his death, the Los Angeles Dodgers said Davis passed away Sunday night in Phoenix with his family at his bedside.

Golf-Tigermania sweeps Augusta as Woods keeps Masters guessing

Tigermania returned to Augusta National in full force on Monday as a cagey Tiger Woods kept the golf world guessing on whether he will be in the Masters field. The Woods watch moved into overdrive as hordes of spectators flooded into Augusta National to catch a glimpse of the 15-time major winner who has kept fans in suspense, saying on Sunday that his Masters participation will be a "game-time decision".

Judge denies Trevor Bauer’s request for accuser’s phone records

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday denied Trevor Bauer's request to obtain the cellphone records of the woman who accused him of sexual assault, citing a technicality, the Los Angeles Times reported. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that attorneys for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher did not file the proper motion in time, per the report.

