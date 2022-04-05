Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:12 IST
Maxwell will be available against MI on April 9, says RCB head coach Hesson
Glenn Maxwell Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
Royals Challengers Bangalore can avail the services of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in its upcoming IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 9, said the team's head coach Mike Hesson.

Despite joining the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period, Maxwell will not be available for RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players. Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete its tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league. ''It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April,'' Hesson said in a video shared on RCB's official twitter page. ''We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th.'' RCB has so far played two games this season, recording one win and a loss.

