North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs rescheduled to May 12

Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal will play their postponed north London derby on May 12, the Premier League confirmed on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:50 IST
Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Arsenal (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal will play their postponed north London derby on May 12, the Premier League confirmed on Monday. The fixture which was originally scheduled for January 16 was postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Arsenal camp.

Arsenal at that time had fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper). In total, eight of the nine postponed matches have been given new dates. The broadcast selections for Matchweek 38, on May 22, will be announced after all clubs have played 37 matches.

"The Premier League matches selected for live television broadcast in the United Kingdom in May have been confirmed, apart from the final day of the season. Also eight of the nine postponed matches have been given new dates," PL in a statement said. Rescheduled fixtures:

Saturday, May 7 17:30 Brighton vs Man Utd (Sky Sports)19:45 Liverpool vs Spurs (BT Sport)

Sunday, May 8 14:00 Arsenal vs Leeds (Sky Sports)16:30 Man City vs Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Tuesday, May 10 20:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Sky Sports, previously postponed)

Wednesday, May 11 19:30 Leeds v Chelsea (Sky Sports, previously postponed)19:30 Leicester vs Norwich (previously postponed)19:45 Watford vs Everton (previously postponed)

Thursday, May 12 19:45 Spurs vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday, May 15* 12:00 Spurs vs Burnley (BT Sport)14:00 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace**14:00 Everton vs Brentford14:00 Leeds vs Brighton14:00 Watford vs Leicester14:00 Wolves vs Norwich16:30 Southampton vs Liverpool (Sky Sports)**16:30 West Ham vs Man City (Sky Sports)**TBC Man Utd vs Chelsea (Sky Sports)*** to avoid a clash with FA Cup Final on 14 May

**Subject to club participation in FA Cup final Monday, May 16

20:00 Newcastle vs Arsenal (Sky Sports) Thursday, May 19

19:45 Everton vs Crystal Palace (previously postponed)20:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley (previously postponed)20:00 Chelsea vs Leicester (previously postponed) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

