Left Menu

ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath make it to top 5 in women's doubles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:40 IST
ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath make it to top 5 in women's doubles
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest rankings, released by the ITTF.

The duo now occupies the fourth spot with 1501 points.

Batra and Kamath had claimed the bronze medal at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 after losing the semifinals to the Chinese Taipei's pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching, last week.

The Chinese pair of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha is sitting atop the chart with 4289 points, followed by Japanese combination of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata and Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni and Sarah de Nutte.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022