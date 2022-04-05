Left Menu

Thailand Open: Sumit advances into semi-finals, Gaurav bows out

India's Sumit put up a dominating performance to enter the semi-final while Gaurav Chauhan suffered a defeat at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Tuesday.

ANI | Phuket | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:03 IST
Thailand Open: Sumit advances into semi-finals, Gaurav bows out
Indian boxer Sumit in action (Photo/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India's Sumit put up a dominating performance to enter the semi-final while Gaurav Chauhan suffered a defeat at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Tuesday. Playing his first match after having received a bye in the opening round, Sumit looked in good touch throughout the match as he comfortably secured a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Timur Nurseitov in the men's 75kg Last-8 bout.

On the other hand, Gaurav (91kg) gave his all against another Kazakh opponent Aibek Oralbay, the 2018 Youth Olympics champion. However, his campaign ended with a 1-4 loss in the quarter-final. Sumit became the fourth Indian semi-finalist at the ongoing tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage competition among 130 top boxers, including 74 males and 56 females, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa. Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are the other three Indians who have already progressed into the last-4 stage.

Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday. While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will play in the quarter-finals, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the finals. In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, the Indian contingent signed off with eight medals--one gold, four silver and three bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022