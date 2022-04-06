UEFA Champions League: Semis in sight for Liverpool after 3-1 win over Benfica in first leg

Liverpool took their chances to earn a 3-1 victory at Benfica in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. The Premier League team scored twice in the first half to take command of this quarter-final tie before Luis Diaz grabbed a late clincher.

Liverpool had won all four away games in the competition this season and were quickly into their stride, Odisseas Vlachodimos thwarting Mohamed Salah early on before the Reds made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Ibrahima Konate headed in his first UEFA Champions League goal from Andy Robertson's corner. The difference in ruthlessness in the first half was summed up when Nicolas Otamendi glanced Benfica's first chance wide and the visitors responded by doubling their lead shortly after. Sadio Mane tapped in after Luis Diaz had met Trent Alexander-Arnold's raking pass with a cushioned header.

Home coach Nelson Verissimo rallied his side at the break, though, and they prised a foothold in the contest in the 49th minute when talisman Darwin Nunez pounced after Konate failed to cut out Rafa Silva's cross. The Reds then soaked up further pressure from the home side and struck late on when Naby Keita slipped Diaz through the centre as the former Porto midfielder coolly skipped past Vlachodimos to add a crucial third goal. (ANI)

