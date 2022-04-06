Left Menu

Korea Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter men's doubles R2, An Seyoung thrash Krishna Priya

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the home team of Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan in their first-round fixture of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Wednesday.

ANI | Suncheon | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:05 IST
Korea Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter men's doubles R2, An Seyoung thrash Krishna Priya
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo: Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the home team of Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan in their first-round fixture of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Wednesday. The third-seeds defeated Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan by 21-16, 21-15 at the Palma Stadium in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

The Indian pair was leading just by a point at the first interval. But after the resumption, Satwiksairaj and Chirag broke away in style to take the first game 21-16. The second game was also similar to the first but it yielded the same result as the Koreans managed to stay in Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's cat-tails in the initial exchanges but couldn't really see it through to force a decider.

At Court 1, world No. 4 home favourite An Seyoung thrashed India's Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli to enter second round. The second-seeded South Korean dispatched world No. 119 Indian by 21-5, 21-13 in just 27 minutes. An Seyoung will now face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, ranked 16th in the world, in round 2.

Earlier in the day, the third-seed PV Sindhu stormed into the second round after defeating USA's Lauren Lam. The two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated Lauren Lam 21-15, 21-14 in a match that lasted 34 minutes. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Malaysian shuttler, Daren Liew by 22-20, 21-11 in a match that lasted for 40 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022