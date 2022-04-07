Left Menu

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:35 IST
Nitish Rana and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

While Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rose to the top of the table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Pat Cummins stunned everyone with his batting prowess by scoring the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL as KKR chased down the target of 162 with four overs to spare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

