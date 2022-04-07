Left Menu

FIFA quashes rumours of altering football matches' length for World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA on Wednesday denied any rumours that it is considering altering its rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

07-04-2022
FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
FIFA on Wednesday denied any rumours that it is considering altering its rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Earlier, several widespread media reports claimed that new powers to add stoppage time may be afforded to referees for the tournament. Reports claimed that the world's football governing body might make changes in order to ensure fans get to see the ball in play more often.

But quashing those rumours, FIFA in a statement said: "Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition." Qatar in 2022 will host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent.

The 22nd edition of the tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022, when Qatar -- the reigning champions of Asia -- take their FIFA World Cup bow at the tournament's first match at the stunning 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City. Notably, Qatar will host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the event, which will conclude with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 -- which is also Qatar National Day. (ANI)

