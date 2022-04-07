Left Menu

Tennis-Thiem, Berrettini pull out of Monte Carlo Masters

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will also be out of Monte Carlo and subsequent Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome next month after undergoing a minor operation on his playing hand last week following his withdrawal from Miami. "Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process," the Italian world number six said on Instagram.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:47 IST
Dominic Thiem Image Credit: Flickr

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week's ATP Masters tournament in Monte Carlo due to COVID-19, his team said on Thursday. The 28-year-old, who twice finished runner-up at the French Open and once at the Australian Open before winning the 2020 U.S. Open title, contracted the virus at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Marbella, Spain last week.

Thiem said in a social media post on Thursday that he has tested negative and will undergo a medical check-up to determine his return to competitive action. Playing his first match in nine months since suffering a wrist injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open, former world number three Thiem went down in straight sets to Argentine Pedro Cachin in Marbella.

He will return home to Austria and will miss the April 11-17 claycourt tournament in Monte Carlo, his spokesperson confirmed. Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will also be out of Monte Carlo and subsequent Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome next month after undergoing a minor operation on his playing hand last week following his withdrawal from Miami.

"Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process," the Italian world number six said on Instagram. "Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however, it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies."

