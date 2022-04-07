Soccer-Clermont fan's pass deactivated after trying to resell ticket for PSG game
A Clermont supporter had his season pass deactivated after trying to sell his ticket for Saturday's Ligue 1 showdown against Paris St Germain for 300 euros ($328), the club said on Thursday. PSG lead the standings on 68 points from 30 games and Clermont are 17th on 28.
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:24 IST
A Clermont supporter had his season pass deactivated after trying to sell his ticket for Saturday's Ligue 1 showdown against Paris St Germain for 300 euros ($328), the club said on Thursday. Tickets for the game start at 28 euros and go up to 70 euros.
"The subscriber in question, who admitted the facts, was informed that he would not be able to attend the match," Clermont said in a statement. PSG lead the standings on 68 points from 30 games and Clermont are 17th on 28. ($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Ligue 1
- Clermont
- St Germain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspect arrested over murder in Paris of Argentina rugby star
Norway wealth fund, France's Axa sell 3 office properties in Paris
Talks on 'Paris deal' for nature fail to secure agreement
Bangladeshi council holds demonstrations in Paris against Pakistan for '1971 genocide'
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NIA submits additional evidence