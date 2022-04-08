Golf-Remarkable Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71

Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71. In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdies with two bogeys at Augusta National to sit in a tie for 10th four back of South Korea's Im Sung-jae, who is alone atop the leaderboard after posting a five-under 67 highlighted by an eagle at the par five 13th.

Australian Cameron Smith, who in March won golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship, lurks one back at four-under 68. World number one Scottie Scheffler, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2016 Masters winner Briton Danny Willett and Chilean Joaquin Niemann all had 69s to sit one further adrift.

Smith and Im have come close to a Green Jacket once before, finishing in a tie for second behind Johnson two years ago. Although the year's first major featured all of golf's best, there was only one man most had come to see, the world's 973rd ranked player Woods.

It was a remarkable effort from the 15-times major champion just 14 months after doctors had considered the possibility of having to amputate his right leg mangled in the single car accident. "The place was electric," said Woods. "I hadn't played like this since 2019 when I won because in 2020 we had COVID and we had no one here, and I didn't play last year.

"So, to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel. "People have no idea how hard it's been."

Woods said he was prepared to play with pain and at times noticeably limped as he made his way around the undulating layout regarded as one of the toughest walks on the PGA Tour. After COVID-19 limited the number of spectators allowed onto the grounds over the last two years, the crowds were back in force and bringing with them the familiar roars that echo through the tall Georgia pines.

The start was delayed 30 minutes due to thunderstorms but the dreary weather could not dampen the buzz as golf fans lucky enough to have secured one of sport's most coveted tickets moved quickly to stake out their places around some of the sport's most famous holes and wait for Woods to appear. The 46-year-old, wearing a pink shirt and black pants, had his game face on as he walked out to the first tee where the entire length of the par-four 445-yard opening hole was lined with thousands of spectators.

After five consecutive pars, Woods nearly aced the par-three sixth hole where his tee shot stopped two feet from the cup to set up his first birdie which was followed by his first bogey at the eighth. Even par entering Amen Corner, Woods made it through the infamous stretch of holes unscathed, picking up his second birdie at 13.

That was followed by another bogey at 14 but the 16th provided vintage Woods as he rolled in a monster 29-foot birdie putt and celebrated with a trademark fist pump. "I did something positive today," said Woods. "I was able to finish up in the red.

"I'm right where I need to be." "There's a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played.

"I am as sore as I expected to feel. "I'll get into my own little world, and I'll get after it."

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama opened defence of his Masters title with an even par 72, while Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy's bid to complete the career Grand Slam with an elusive Green Jacket once again got off to an uninspiring start with a one-over 73.

