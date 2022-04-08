IPL 2022: Drunk MI player dangled me off 15th floor balcony, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royal's spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed a horrific incident that took place during his stint with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and said 'not many people know about it.' Interacting with Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair in the video posted on Rajasthan Royal's official Twitter account, the RR leg-spinner opened up about an incident that 'not many people know about.' He spoke about his narrow escape in 2013 when a drunk Mumbai Indians player, who Chahal chose not to disclose his name, dangled him from the balcony.

"My story, some people know about. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this. In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name. He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Yuzvendra Chahal told Ashwin and Nair in the video posted on Rajasthan Royal's official Twitter account. "My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," he added.

The 31-year-old spinner was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Later, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore and was a part for eight years. Over eight years, Chahal managed to take 139 wickets for RCB. Chahal's current franchise Rajasthan Royals have won two matches in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Their only defeat this season till now came against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

