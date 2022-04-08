Left Menu

India to play T20 warm-ups in Derbyshire, Northamptonshire on England tour

India men's cricket team will be playing two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire during their tour of England.

India men's cricket team will be playing two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire during their tour of England. The Men in Blue will be up against Derbyshire on July 1 at the Incora County Ground in Derby. The match against Northamptonshire will be played on July 3 at the County Ground in Northampton.

According to ESPNcricinfo, both the practice matches will be clashing with India's rescheduled fifth Test against England which is set to be played at Edgbaston from July 1 to 5. The final Test of their England tour last year, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, was postponed over Covid-19 fears and rearranged to be staged on their limited-overs tour this summer.

India will be playing three T20Is and ODIs each in England this year, with the tour starting with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7, before the next two games at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge. India is currently leading the series 2-1 until the fourth Test of the incomplete tour in 2021. (ANI)

